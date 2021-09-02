-
Tony Finau shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
Finau got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Finau chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Finau's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Finau's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.
