  • Tony Finau shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.