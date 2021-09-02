  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im chips in for birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im's chip-in birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im chips in for birdie on the par-4 16th hole.