Sungjae Im hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 23rd at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Im hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 11th green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at even for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Im's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Im had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 18th, Im's tee shot went 327 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 131 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.