-
-
Stewart Cink shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Stewart Cink makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Stewart Cink hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 26th at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Cink chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Cink's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Cink had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.
-
-