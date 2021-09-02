-
Sergio Garcia shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia opens with hole-out eagle at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sergio Garcia holes out from 160 yards to make eagle at the par-4 1st hole
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Garcia hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, he sank his approach from 160 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Garcia's tee shot went 185 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Garcia's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
