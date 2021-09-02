-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler sends in 19-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Scheffler's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
Scheffler hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
