  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler sends in 19-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship

