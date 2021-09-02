Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 21st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Sam Burns's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 third, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burns's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Burns's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.