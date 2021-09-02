-
-
Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's up-and-down birdie from sand at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 eighth, McIlroy's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, McIlroy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a 355 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
-
-