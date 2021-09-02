-
Patrick Reed shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed holes 11-foot birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reed finished his round in 28th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 7 under.
Reed got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Reed's 167 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Reed's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 48 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.
