Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Cantlay had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
