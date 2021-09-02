  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.