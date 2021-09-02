-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hits his greenside bunker shot to 19 feet, then drains the birdie putt at the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Oosthuizen's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Oosthuizen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
