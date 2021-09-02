  • Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hits his greenside bunker shot to 19 feet, then drains the birdie putt at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship

