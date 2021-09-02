-
-
Kevin Na putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Na holes 13-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 6th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 9 under; and Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kevin Na had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
Na missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Na's 98 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Na had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 4 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Na's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
-
-