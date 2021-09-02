-
Justin Thomas rebounds from poor front in first round of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
Justin Thomas got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Thomas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Thomas at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Thomas had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
