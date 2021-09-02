Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Spieth's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Spieth's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Spieth's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Spieth's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 68 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.