-
-
Jon Rahm putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day in 2nd at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Rahm's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
After a 348 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
-
-