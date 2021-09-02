-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 26th at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 first, Niemann chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Niemann's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.
