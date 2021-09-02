  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 TOUR Championship, various PGA TOUR players such as Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann attempt to list all the FedExCup champions in it's 15 years of history.
    Features

    FedExCup trivia | Who won each of the first 15?

