Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak hits tee shot to 5 feet and makes birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak hits his tee shot to inside 5 feet, then sinks the birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 first, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Kokrak at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Kokrak had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
