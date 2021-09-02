  • Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak hits his tee shot to inside 5 feet, then sinks the birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole.
