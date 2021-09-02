-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round in 30th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 6 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 211-yard par-3 15th green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 7 over for the round.
