Harris English shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English dials in iron to 6 feet and birdies at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Harris English hits a 166-yard iron to 6 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 3rd at 8 under with Bryson DeChambeau; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, English chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 12th, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, English had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, English's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 4 under for the round.
