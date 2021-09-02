  • Harris English shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Harris English hits a 166-yard iron to 6 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English dials in iron to 6 feet and birdies at TOUR Championship

