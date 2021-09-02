-
Erik van Rooyen putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Van Rooyen finished his round in 25th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 11th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
