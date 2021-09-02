-
Dustin Johnson shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson nearly holes 60-yard eagle pitch and birdies at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Johnson's 167 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at even for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 17th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
