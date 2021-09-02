In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 27th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Berger's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Berger's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Berger's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Berger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Berger's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 3 over for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Berger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.