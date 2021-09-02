  • Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Corey Conners makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners makes short birdie putt at TOUR Championship

