Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners makes short birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Corey Conners makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Conners hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Conners's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
