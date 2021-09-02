-
-
Strong putting brings Collin Morikawa an even-par round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 21st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Collin Morikawa's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Morikawa had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Morikawa's 199 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Morikawa's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
-
-