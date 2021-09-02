-
Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Smith hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Smith's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
Smith his second shot was a drop and his approach went 63 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Smith hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
