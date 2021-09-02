Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 3rd at 8 under with Harris English; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Bryson DeChambeau's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 third, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, DeChambeau's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

DeChambeau his second shot was a drop and his approach went 64 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, DeChambeau had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.