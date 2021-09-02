-
-
Brooks Koepka putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Brooks Koepka makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 9 under; and Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Brooks Koepka hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Koepka hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Koepka's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 64 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Koepka had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
-
-