  • Brooks Koepka putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Brooks Koepka makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Brooks Koepka makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.