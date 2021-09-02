-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Billy Horschel in the first round at the TOUR Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 02, 2021
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Horschel finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 11 under; Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Horschel's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.
