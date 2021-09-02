-
-
Abraham Ancer shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Abraham Ancer rolls in a 42-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Ancer's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Ancer's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer hit his tee at the green on the 211-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
-
-