-
-
Zach Johnson rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Zach Johnson birdie putt at No. 18 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Johnson finished his day tied for 6th at 16 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 second, Zach Johnson's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson hit his third shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the left side of the fairway, and close the hole by hitting his sixth shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 582-yard par-5 seventh. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the day.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Johnson hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.