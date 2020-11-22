In his final round at the RSM Classic, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 19th at 11 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale and Camilo Villegas are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Clark's 177 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Clark chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Clark's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Clark hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Clark to 5 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.