Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Webb Simpson in the final round at the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Webb Simpson uses nice approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Webb Simpson lands his approach on the green, setting up a birdie at the par-4 1st hole of the Plantation Course.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Simpson finished his day tied for 37th at 9 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 10th, Webb Simpson's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Simpson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Simpson hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Simpson's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
