Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Vaughn Taylor in the final round at the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Taylor finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Vaughn Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Vaughn Taylor at 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Taylor hit his 92 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
