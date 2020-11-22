  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Tyrrell Hatton in the final round at the RSM Classic

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of The RSM Classic, where Zach Johnson is tied for second in his hometown event, 3-strokes behind 2014 tournament champ Robert Streb and Tyrrell Hatton thrilled with a hole-out eagle.
    The Takeaway

    Johnson lurks, Hatton’s hole-out and Streb’s streak

