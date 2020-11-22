-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Tyrrell Hatton in the final round at the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Johnson lurks, Hatton’s hole-out and Streb’s streak
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of The RSM Classic, where Zach Johnson is tied for second in his hometown event, 3-strokes behind 2014 tournament champ Robert Streb and Tyrrell Hatton thrilled with a hole-out eagle.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Tyrrell Hatton hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hatton finished his round tied for 19th at 11 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale and Camilo Villegas are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
Tyrrell Hatton hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hatton's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hatton hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Hatton had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.
