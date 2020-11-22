-
Tommy Fleetwood putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 22, 2020
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood rolls in 12-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 12-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 9th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 35th at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Tommy Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tommy Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Fleetwood had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Fleetwood's 103 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
