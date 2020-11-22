Shane Lowry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Lowry had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 12th green, Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lowry's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

Lowry his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Lowry hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lowry's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his fourth shot into the native area, Lowry hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.