Sepp Straka hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 44th at 8 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Straka missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Straka chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 4 under for the round.