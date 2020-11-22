Sebastian Cappelen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cappelen finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Sebastian Cappelen's tee shot went 237 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Cappelen had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cappelen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cappelen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.