November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sean O'Hair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 over for the round.
