-
-
Scott Stallings putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Scott Stallings holes 21-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Scott Stallings drains a 21-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Scott Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Stallings's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stallings hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.