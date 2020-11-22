In his final round at the RSM Classic, Scott Piercy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 14th at 12 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Tringale and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 second, Scott Piercy's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Piercy hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Piercy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Piercy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Piercy had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.