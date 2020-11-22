In his final round at the RSM Classic, Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 247 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Brehm got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Brehm to 3 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Brehm chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

Brehm got a double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Brehm hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 seventh. This moved Brehm to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Brehm's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 6 over for the round.