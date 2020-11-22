In his final round at the RSM Classic, Russell Henley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 28th at 10 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Tringale, Bernd Wiesberger, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

Henley got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.

Henley tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Henley's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Henley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Henley had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Henley's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Henley's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Henley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.