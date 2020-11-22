-
Rory Sabbatini putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Rory Sabbatini's 157 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sabbatini had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 seventh, Sabbatini hit his 102 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Sabbatini's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
