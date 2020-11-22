In his final round at the RSM Classic, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Tringale and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 11th, Roger Sloan's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Sloan's 95 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Sloan had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Sloan's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.