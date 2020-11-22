  • Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb clutch birdie putt on No. 17 at The RSM Classic

