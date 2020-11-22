-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb clutch birdie putt on No. 17 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Robert Streb hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 1st at 19 under with Kevin Kisner; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 13th, Streb chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Streb got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Streb to 1 under for the round.
