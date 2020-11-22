In his final round at the RSM Classic, Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Oppenheim's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Oppenheim's 164 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.