Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Cabrera Bello's 84 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
