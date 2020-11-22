-
Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
Round Recaps
Peter Malnati hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Malnati had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Malnati's 158 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
