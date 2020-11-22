Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 10th at 15 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Patton Kizzire chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Kizzire had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kizzire's 87 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.