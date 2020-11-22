-
Nate Lashley putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Nate Lashley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 33rd at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale and Camilo Villegas are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lashley's 84 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
